David Wicks
David Wicks is a Health Consultant & freelance writer and has been writing articles for different publications and sites for the past 5 years.
Express Your Love With Fashionable Custom Made Wedding Bands!
Custom made wedding rings for men symbolize individuality, prestige and love. These wedding bands are an excellent choice for your special beauty on the most important day of his life. Talented artisans from across the world create custom wedding rings for their diverse clientele.
by David Wicks
9th Mar 2017
Key Benefits of Using GitHub in Coding
GitHub uses git which is a distributed version control system written by the creator of Linux, Linus Torvalds. It is similar to other version control systems only that it is distributed.
by David Wicks
11th Feb 2017
