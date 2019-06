Deepak is the co-founder of OptinChat.com , a tool to collect email IDs of visitors using an interactive chat module. He also blog about digital marketing at DigitalDeepak.com . He has previously worked at well-known startups such as Razorpay, Instamojo, Practo and Exotel as a digital marketing manager. He is also a TEDx speaker, author and consults on Digital Marketing.