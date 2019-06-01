EDITIONS
Login
Deepika Goyal
Deepika is social entrepreneur on http://www.karmyo.com/ . She gets energized by learning new things. She believes that small steps can create a bigger Impact. Art and poetry are close to her heart.
A small gesture of Love and Gratitude originated in India and spread to Pakistan and several other countries!
by Deepika Goyal
Share on
21st Nov 2016
· 2 min read
ABHAR UTSAV : WANNA BE HAPPY? LIVE WITH GRATITUDE!
This story is about a global community driven festival Abhar Utsav.
by Deepika Goyal
Share on
11th Nov 2016
· 4 min read