Dennis Oudejans, CEO at AdVoice Dennis Oudejans is the CEO of AdVoice, the Mobile Audio Ad Network that gives advertisers unprecedented reach and guaranteed listenership whilst ensuring the entry of mobile operators into the digital advertising ecosystem. In his current capacity, Dennis oversees general strategies and management, with a strong focus on platform functionality & design, business development, and client servicing. Endeavouring to democratize the AdRBT format while creating the largest Mobile Audio Ad Network at AdVoice, Dennis is also currently engaged in relationship building with clients and agencies, alike. Following his degree in BCE, CE, (Marketing & Economics) from the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Dennis joined Canon. During his tenure, he set up distribution channels, business units and subsidiaries for Canon in Africa and the Middle East. Ending his association with Canon as the GM Africa & Mediterranean, Dennis went on to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. Ever since 2002, Dennis has started various companies in the fields of IT, Telecom Network Infrastructure, Mobile Handset Distribution, Mobile VAS, Online Marketplaces, FinTech and AdTech