Surendra Kumar Jalan is the Founder and CEO of OHMY Technologies Private Limited, the operator and owner of www.omlp2p.com, an online peer-to-peer lending (marketplace) platform operating in India. Surendra uses his extensive experience in various fields of banking and finance to direct the business of OHMY technologies, and is responsible for the operations, strategies, and revenue generation of the company. Surendra is a B.Com. (Honours) graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He is a all India rankholder Cost and Works Accountant (AICWA), Chartered Accoutant (FCA), and a Company Secretary (ACS) . He joined ICICI as a Management Trainee, and rose to become the Assistant General Manager of the bank in his 12-year stint there. He worked in various roles and geographies including investment banking, treasury, corporate banking, and rural banking at ICICI Bank. As part of ICICI treasury, he was instrumental in raising considerable resources required by the bank for the reverse merger that occurred in 2001, as well as pioneering and initiating various new products like securitization of loans and intrest rates swaps in India. He joined YES Bank in 2005, where he was responsible for setting up the bank’s Financial Institutions Business . In this role, he established relationships with all financial sector participants, established robust credit lines, instituted comprehensive risk-assessment systems, and raised capital through Tier I and Tier II bonds. He was instrumrntal in issuing India’s first private sector bank perpetual bond in 2009.