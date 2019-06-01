www.dhirajsingh.in Dhiraj Singh is an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer & content strategist. He currently heads Learnize Pvt Ltd, which is an educational technology company and Gyaan Reloaded Training Services which is an active training services company catering to the new age training needs of academia and corporates majorly across India & South Asia. Learnize is recognized as one of the 11 most promising startups of the year, 2017 by Founder Institute where as Gyaan Reloaded Training Services has been covered by media across four states in five different languages for it’s innovative & out-of-box approach towards training & training facilitation. Dhiraj is also part of a logistics firm, South East Carriers, which caters to the biggies of the Leather Industry and has been continuously regarded as one of the best logistics company to partner with. He has been identified as one of the youngest and most dynamic speakers, trainer and educational consultant in India. He was recognized as one of the Nano Nexgen achievers, a promising entrepreneur by SEC & Founder Institute. He was also an academic gold medalist for being the best outstanding engineer of his batch.