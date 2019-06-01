EDITIONS
Dipti Nair
I pick words, and throw pots. As a full-time storyteller and part-time potter, I am fortunate to travel two worlds.
Stories

How Bharatmatrimony continues to match millions of Indians in the times of Tinder

by Dipti Nair
Share on
28th May 2019 · 8 min read
Story

Top seven success secrets of doing business the Sindhi way

by Dipti Nair
Share on
24th May 2019 · 8 min read
Government

General Election 2019: Exit polls predict Modi win

by Dipti Nair
Share on
20th May 2019 · 4 min read
Entrepreneur

Bengaluru is our biggest launch ever: Carl Pei, Founder of OnePlus

by Dipti Nair
Share on
15th May 2019 · 4 min read
Stories

How these Pune sanipreneurs are writing a new script of ‘toilet, ek prem katha’

by Dipti Nair
Share on
19th Apr 2019 · 7 min read
HerStory

From dentistry to philanthropy - how Priti Adani is impacting countless lives through Adani Foundation

by Dipti Nair
Share on
16th Apr 2019 · 7 min read