Divyaansh Anuj is the Founder & CEO at Dextra (http://www.dextra.xyz), a global collaborative platform for everyone creative. He's a 23-year-old from BITS Pilani, and is a musician, writer, filmmaker and artist among other things. Not the most outgoing person you would meet, if you catch him in the right state, he would have a lot to talk about life, the multiverse, and everything.