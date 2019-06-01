Lakhvir Singh is the founder of Doynt Technologies, a software development company based in Mohali, India. Within a short period of about a year and a half, the Company has made its mark as one of the leaders in this field. Under his dynamic leadership, Doynt Technologies has grown exponentially and today can boast of some of the leading names in International business in its client portfolio.





Starting Doynt Technologies is a culmination of Lakhvir’s enthusiasm for all things digital. His qualifications include a Masters in Computer Applications and over the last decade he has worked in various capacities in the digital environment before striking out on his own. He is a hands-on entrepreneur, working closely with his team of professionals in the areas of web design and development, web and mobile applications as well as PCI compliance to name just a few.





Lakhvir loves a challenge, whether in dealing with demanding clients in the office or activities outside. He trains hard to be in peak physical touch, taking part in half-marathons and breaking records. He is very concerned with the environment that we live in and seeks to spread awareness of climate change and global warming through various social media platforms. Travelling is his passion especially to off-the-beaten-track places away from the regular tourist circuits.





People find Lakhvir easy to get along with and friendly, but his exterior demeanor hides the steel beneath that is taking him and his company to great heights.