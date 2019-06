Dr. Sonal Shah is one of the Founders of RichFeel , India's most trust hair-care brand. She is the first certified woman Trichologist in India from the International Association of Trichologists, Australia and a Beauty Physician in Natural Therapies from the Natural Therapies Institute of London. She was titled Leading Woman Entrepreneur in Trichology by iiGlobal in 2014 and is a recipient of the Ronald Salinger Award 2007 - 2008 for excellence in the field of Trichology.