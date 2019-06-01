Dr Usha Manjunath, a Healthcare Management Academician, did her M.Sc. (Speech & Hearing) from AIISH, Mysore and M.Phil (Hospital & Health Systems Management) and PhD in Quality Management from BITS, Pilani, Rajasthan, India. She has completed a Certification Program in Strategic Leadership and Management in Healthcare in December 2012 by IIHMR, Delhi and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has 31 years of experience, 13 years in Speech and Hearing and rests as Management Faculty with a behavioural science focus. Dr Usha’s experience includes academics/teaching, training & capacity building, entrepreneurship, community/social development work including healthcare management.