I’m a lifelong dreamer and maker who has had the good fortune to experience Apple, Google, Facebook application development, and a whole lot of other adventures in Silicon Valley, where I’ve lived since 1961. Early next year I’m launching Karmahacks, a place for managing personal goals, daily practices, and life-shaping habits. The dots that have connected me to this new vision include raising a family, building three entrepreneurial businesses, exploring the world, and spending more than thirty years championing how tech innovation elevates human potential. Please stay tuned to my progress here: @karmahacks @chep2m