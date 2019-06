Gagan Vermani is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at MYSUN (Eastern Light & Power Pvt Ltd) – an innovative technology-based online marketplace focused on delivering end-to-end solutions to consumers for all their solar power needs. As a startup Founder and CEO, Mr Vermani is at the forefront of driving the business, breaking existing barriers and practices, and developing unconventional solutions from the ground up. He is at the helm of the company’s strategy and growth matrix.