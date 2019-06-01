EDITIONS
Garima Sharma
Garima Sharma is a seeker-storyteller-innovator who sees life as a series of stories and quotable quotes. As a journalist, she has written on films, fashion and technology with two of India’s biggest media houses – the Times of India and Hindustan Times. During this time, she also worked on brand-edit integrations and, in between, served on the jury for Lakme Fashion Week. Garima is currently on an academic journey, pursuing her Master’s in Media Ventures from Boston University. Follow on @garimasharma or connect on https://in.linkedin.com/in/igarima
In Depth

'FoMO will bring awesome women to the Corner Suite'

by Garima Sharma
Share on
2nd Mar 2016 · 4 min read