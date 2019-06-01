Garima Sharma is a seeker-storyteller-innovator who sees life as a series of stories and quotable quotes. As a journalist, she has written on films, fashion and technology with two of India’s biggest media houses – the Times of India and Hindustan Times. During this time, she also worked on brand-edit integrations and, in between, served on the jury for Lakme Fashion Week. Garima is currently on an academic journey, pursuing her Master’s in Media Ventures from Boston University. Follow on @garimasharma or connect on https://in.linkedin.com/in/igarima