With a decade-long experience in content editing, Garima specialises in quality-assuring a wide variety of documents. As a writer and qualitative data analyst, she has been primarily engaged with the development sector, writing perceptive case stories from the field, and analysing data to inform and enrich research studies. An Economics post-graduate, she specifically covers the thematic areas of life skills, gender equality, women empowerment, and sustainable development. Garima is currently working as Editor, Communications, with Swasti Health Catalyst, an international not-for-profit that brings together passionate people and organisations to create transformational health impact for the most marginalised.