Garima Singh
With a decade-long experience in content editing, Garima specialises in quality-assuring a wide variety of documents. As a writer and qualitative data analyst, she has been primarily engaged with the development sector, writing perceptive case stories from the field, and analysing data to inform and enrich research studies. An Economics post-graduate, she specifically covers the thematic areas of life skills, gender equality, women empowerment, and sustainable development. Garima is currently working as Editor, Communications, with Swasti Health Catalyst, an international not-for-profit that brings together passionate people and organisations to create transformational health impact for the most marginalised.
वुमनिया

एक सच्ची कहानी, जो बताती है महिला सेक्स वर्करों की ज़िंदगी में रंग भरने की राह

by Garima Singh
29th Apr 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

How alternative livelihood options empower female sex workers

by Garima Singh
9th Apr 2019 · 5 min read
Healthcare

How community-based organisations enable HIV-affected sex workers to stand tall

by Garima Singh
8th Mar 2019 · 5 min read