Gautam Raj Anand is the Founder and CEO of Hubhopper, an AI-based platform for podcasts, content aggregation, and publishing. As the spokesperson of Hubhopper, Gautam heads the product and closely monitors all kinds of rollouts and sprints. He has been recognized as a member of ‘Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Asia’ for media and technology (batch of 2018) and has been nominated for ‘Economic Times’ 40 Under 40’. Under Gautam’s leadership, Hubhopper has grown massively and has been widely recognized for its innovative approach towards resolving the diverse problems pervading the online content creation and distribution industry. The award-winning tech entrepreneur completed his education from the Shri Ram School and is a graduate in BA (Hons) in Economics from Delhi University. Before founding Hubhopper in late 2015 with his brother Uday Raj Anand, Gautam worked with prestigious organizations like HSBC Pvt Bank (London) and with the global advertising agency network McCann (previously listed as McCann Erickson).