Gautam is the Co-founder and Director of Josh Software. Driven by his passion for programming, Gautam Rege co-founded Josh Software with Sethupathi Asokan in 2007. Gautam, who still codes religiously, leads the marketing of the India-based Josh Software brand across the world, apart from being involved in delivering web solutions for the client partners of the organization. With more than 13 years of experience in the industry, he has handled a wide array of profiles that have helped him develop strong analysis and project management skills and understand client partner needs for sustainable and high-standard web solutions. His past associations with industry leaders such as Zensar Technologies, Cybage, Symantec, and PANTA systems have helped him build his management and leadership repertoire.