Geetika Dayal is executive director at TiE Delhi-NCR. As the ED of TiE Delhi- NCR, Geetika is amongst the committed set of people who helped lay the foundation of start-up ecosystem in Delhi, 18 year ago enabling a big revolution. From taking over her father’s business to heading TiE Delhi-NCR, Geetika Dayal has been a trailblazer—managing whatever that came her way.