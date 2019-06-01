For over 30 years, Glenn Sandler has been in public accounting. Glenn specializes in Forensic Accounting, Financial Statement Analysis, Business Consulting, Income Tax planning and Income Tax Preparation. Glenn is licensed as a CPA in Florida and Wyomong and holds a Master's Degree in Forensic Accounting. Glenn is also a certified valuation analyst (CVA), and Certified fraud examiner (CFE). Mr. Glenn Sandler is currently working on expansion of G.I. Tax, a premier tax return preparation company that is poised to become one of the leading professional tax services in the United States.