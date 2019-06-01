Overall 2+ years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. I enjoy solving complex problems within budget and deadlines putting my skills on PHP, MySQL, Python, Codeigniter, Yii2, Laravel, AngularJS, ReactJS, NodeJS to best use. Thorough Knowledge of UML & visual modeling, application architecture design & business process modeling. Successfully delivered various projects, based on different technologies across the globe.

Strong analytical and technical skills set to collect, analyze and transform large data sets to produce insights for strategic opportunities and areas for improvement.

Having worked on advanced technologies like Brain Computer Interface and Optical Character Recognition Systems and Truffle framework, my employers commend my swift ability to grasp new technologies related to research and development. Not only am I recognized as an innovative strategic analyst and an exceptional communicator. As a team player, I value productive and fun team meetings, and love engaging myself with nights of code review and building. I strive to delve into cutting-edge technologies. Currently, I am looking for best opportunity for learning new technologies as a software engineer/data scientist at a firm which is working on solving real time complex problems.