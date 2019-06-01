EDITIONS
GSF Accelerator
The GSF Accelerator is an intensive 7-week program to foster innovation in the fast growing digital economy of India. It aims to provide select, promising start-ups with unparalleled access to venture and business networks, personalized & intensive mentoring, and initial capital. GSF Accelerator is designed to help product-oriented start-ups in the areas of mobile, social, local and cloud. The program is built around three unique values: intensity of mentorship, deep collaboration with ecosystem, and creation of global springboards for Indian start-ups. GSF Accelerator is curated by Rajesh Sawhney, founder of GSF Superangels, a network of 30 leading digital entrepreneurial minds. More at www.gsfindia.com
Stories

Fear- How we lost it, and discovered the courage of life

by GSF Accelerator
Share on
9th Jan 2013 · 5 min read
Student Startups

6 Myths About Entrepreneurship Busted By a Stud-ent-repreneur

by GSF Accelerator
Share on
16th Nov 2012 · 5 min read
Press Releases

One week of SilverPush @ GSF Accelerator

by GSF Accelerator
Share on
15th Nov 2012 · 3 min read
Opinion

How Does a Geeky Programmer Turned 'Budding Entrepreneur' Think?

by GSF Accelerator
Share on
9th Nov 2012 · 5 min read
Press Releases

My 3 Weeks at The GSF Accelerator; The Structure and the Journey

by GSF Accelerator
Share on
7th Nov 2012 · 4 min read
Opinion

Two Weeks of All You Ever Wanted to Know about Starting Your Company

by GSF Accelerator
Share on
3rd Nov 2012 · 5 min read