The GSF Accelerator is an intensive 7-week program to foster innovation in the fast growing digital economy of India. It aims to provide select, promising start-ups with unparalleled access to venture and business networks, personalized & intensive mentoring, and initial capital. GSF Accelerator is designed to help product-oriented start-ups in the areas of mobile, social, local and cloud. The program is built around three unique values: intensity of mentorship, deep collaboration with ecosystem, and creation of global springboards for Indian start-ups. GSF Accelerator is curated by Rajesh Sawhney, founder of GSF Superangels, a network of 30 leading digital entrepreneurial minds. More at www.gsfindia.com