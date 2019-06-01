EDITIONS
Gunjan Parulkar
Gunjan is a part-time maker of handmade jewelry. Full-time software professional. Guilt-ridden mother. Swimmer. National adventure awardee. Compulsive DIY-er. Seafood lover. Oh, it's a long list ...
Pune's Loco Cabs acts as a marketplace for small-time taxi operators
by Gunjan Parulkar
13th Jan 2016
Entrepreneur hunter and ex-corporate professional start The Lil Flea in Mumbai
by Gunjan Parulkar
26th Sep 2015
Gharfinder.com rationalizes the Vidarbha real estate market
by Gunjan Parulkar
1st Jul 2015
How this backpacker husband-wife duo found each other at Pagdandi
by Gunjan Parulkar
20th Jun 2015
Led by 4 die-hard foodies, Torqus provides end-to-end management solutions for F&B industry
by Gunjan Parulkar
8th Jun 2015
Committed to change healthcare sector with technology, 4 friends across the globe start Zywie in India
by Gunjan Parulkar
14th Apr 2015
