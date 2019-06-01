EDITIONS
Gunjan Parulkar
Gunjan is a part-time maker of handmade jewelry. Full-time software professional. Guilt-ridden mother. Swimmer. National adventure awardee. Compulsive DIY-er. Seafood lover. Oh, it's a long list ...
Pune's Loco Cabs acts as a marketplace for small-time taxi operators

by Gunjan Parulkar
13th Jan 2016 · 4 min read
Entrepreneur hunter and ex-corporate professional start The Lil Flea in Mumbai

by Gunjan Parulkar
26th Sep 2015 · 4 min read
Gharfinder.com rationalizes the Vidarbha real estate market

by Gunjan Parulkar
1st Jul 2015 · 4 min read
How this backpacker husband-wife duo found each other at Pagdandi

by Gunjan Parulkar
20th Jun 2015 · 4 min read
Led by 4 die-hard foodies, Torqus provides end-to-end management solutions for F&B industry

by Gunjan Parulkar
8th Jun 2015 · 4 min read
Committed to change healthcare sector with technology, 4 friends across the globe start Zywie in India

by Gunjan Parulkar
14th Apr 2015 · 4 min read