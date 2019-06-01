EDITIONS
Login
Harsh Snehanshu
Harsh Snehanshu is an author of 6 books, including
Because Shit Happened: What NOT to do in a start-up!
Currently, he’s the Co-founder & CEO of
YourQuote
, a mobile-first microblogging platform.
Entrepreneur
What skipping campus placements at IIT taught me about life and entrepreneurship
by Harsh Snehanshu
Share on
21st Dec 2016
· 8 min read
Stories
What we learnt by shifting our startup to the Himalayas
by Harsh Snehanshu
Share on
26th Nov 2016
· 8 min read
Resources
How being a full-time writer schooled me into entrepreneurship
by Harsh Snehanshu
Share on
23rd Apr 2016
· 10 min read