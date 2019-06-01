Harsha Vardhan is an Interaction designer who studied at the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction design (CIID) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. As a part of the auto team at ustwo, he has co-authored automotive thought pieces and books which take a human look at digital experiences — especially focussed on the automobile industry. He has worked with major automotive clients such as Ford, JLR and Toyota and academic institutions like University College London and University of Washington. Harsha secretly prefers motorbikes to cars, with a love of long distance touring.