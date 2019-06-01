EDITIONS
Heena
E-Verify ITR using netbanking
At the end of every financial year in India, Indian residents who earn taxable income have to pay income tax and file ITR (Income Tax Returns). The Income Tax Department has simplified the returns filing process by allowing the citizens to e-file their ITR.
Heena
19th Apr 2017
· 2 min read
How to Increase your Take-Home Pay with these Salary Restructuring Hacks
We pay taxes on various components of our income every year. However, if we can restructure our salaries, it will help decrease our tax liability and increase our take-home pay.
Heena
23rd Feb 2017
· 4 min read
Motor Accident Claim: Taxable or Not
According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, any person who has suffered injury, permanent disability or death caused by a motor accident, the victim or their next of kin is entitled to claim a compensation from the Motor Accidents Claim Tribunal or MACT.
Heena
17th Feb 2017
· 4 min read