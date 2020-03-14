Hemin Bharucha is the Chief Representative-India, London and Partners since 2017. As a Senior Leadership Team member, Hemin is responsible for the leadership, strategy, performance and accountability of the India teams, working closely with the Senior Executive Team in London. Hemin has over two decades of international trade and investment experience and has been advising companies across a broad spectrum of industries. He has been providing strategic direction for investment projects and continues to ensure his business clients are advantaged by his vast experience, knowledge and networking skills.