The years of experience and complete knowledge of pest control has directed Highland Pest Control to become one of the famous companies globally. We are licensed by the state of Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Bureau of Entomology and Pest Control. Our trained service professionals will carefully inspect and provide you with a specific treatment plan for your home or business. Moreover, our Mission is to provide the best possible pest management service to our customers; serving the community and the environment responsibly while providing quality, 100 percent customer satisfaction along the way.