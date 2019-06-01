EDITIONS
Hila Mehr
Hila Mehr is an IDEX Fellow in Social Enterprise in Hyderabad, India. Connect on Twitter @HilaMehr
Social Enterprise

Sucre Blue: Empowering Low-Income Communities to Tackle Diabetes

by Hila Mehr
12th Mar 2013 · 4 min read
Celebrate Failure

SocialStory Announces the Failure Series: “Let’s Celebrate Failure”

by Hila Mehr
22nd Jan 2013 · 3 min read
Opinion

Attempting Sustainability

by Hila Mehr
16th Jan 2013 · 5 min read
Social Enterprise

Atma: Strengthening the Education Sector in India

by Hila Mehr
21st Nov 2012 · 4 min read
Social Enterprise

Apnalaya: Holistic Community Development in Mumbai Slum

by Hila Mehr
19th Nov 2012 · 6 min read
Social Enterprise

Bombay Connect: Creating Space for Social Innovators

by Hila Mehr
8th Nov 2012 · 4 min read