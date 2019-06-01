Himamsu Popuri is the CEO, Managing Director and Co-founder of Nuevosol, a leading turnkey solar mounting solution provider, with core competence in design. He holds an M. Tech with specialization in Intelligent Manufacturing, Optimization and Operations Research from IIT Madras and B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras. Prior to setting up Nuevosol, Himamsu worked with Solar Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, where he played a key role in facilitating optimization of solar energy systems. He also worked with Cirus Solar and was a key member in the design team. He was one of the Directors at Illios Power from 2011 to 2013.