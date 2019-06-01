EDITIONS
Login
Hindol Goswami
Hindol is a cultural diplomat, Journalist, Deputy Editor
http://bangla.yourstory.com
StartUp enthusiast, admires GANDHI, hates HITLER
Start Up India
Odisha set to attract more startups, entrepreneurs with incentives, policy changes and investments
by Hindol Goswami
Share on
10th Mar 2017
· 4 min read
TechSparks
'Things are happening here in Kolkata, don’t be so quick to leave' - Lessons on starting up in the city of joy from TechSparks Kolkata
by Hindol Goswami
Share on
28th Aug 2016
· 6 min read