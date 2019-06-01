Mounika Devi is a digital marketing analyst with a handful of experience in reaching the stars with her innovative tactics. She has a flair for presentation, a knack for social media and a way for digital marketing. Succeeded in online advertising campaigns that produced tremendous media buzz and built an influential online reputation for many substantial brands. Always up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing.





She also crafts top-notch content that comes within her to solve the queries and assists the brands to scale up. Her blogging skills are just banged on to the enthusiastic digital marketing learners.