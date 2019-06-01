EDITIONS
Login
Ishan Gupta
Ishan Gupta is Managing Director, Udacity India, and Chairperson, EdTech Committee, Internet and Mobile Association of India.
Opinion
Here’s what 2019 has in store for the digital learning sector in India
by Ishan Gupta
Share on
23rd Jan 2019
· 4 min read
Opinion
More than a buzzword: How Blockchain is redefining top industries across the globe
by Ishan Gupta
Share on
19th Nov 2018
· 5 min read
Opinion
An entrepreneur’s playbook for ‘when the going gets tough’
by Ishan Gupta
Share on
21st Aug 2018
· 4 min read
Opinion
Machine learning isn’t just a buzzword anymore – it’s here to stay
by Ishan Gupta
Share on
19th Mar 2018
· 4 min read