Jai Vipra
Jai Vipra is a public policy consultant with a special interest in infrastructure, urbanisation and organisational culture. She is happiest while learning a new language.
Stories
This organisation is using artificial insemination to create sustainable rural livelihoods
by Jai Vipra
10th Apr 2018
· 4 min read
Technology
When a doctor and an engineer joined hands to build stethoscopes of the future
by Jai Vipra
12th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
Inclusion
This doctor-duo is providing high quality hearing aids to underprivileged children
by Jai Vipra
9th Jan 2018
· 5 min read
Arts
How art classes on Saturdays are helping disadvantaged schoolchildren in Mumbai
by Jai Vipra
29th Dec 2017
· 5 min read
Social Work
This movement is changing childcare for orphans in India
by Jai Vipra
22nd Dec 2017
· 6 min read
environment
These social entrepreneurs are making menstrual health affordable and sustainable
by Jai Vipra
13th Dec 2017
· 6 min read
