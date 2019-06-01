EDITIONS
Jai Vipra
Jai Vipra is a public policy consultant with a special interest in infrastructure, urbanisation and organisational culture. She is happiest while learning a new language.
This organisation is using artificial insemination to create sustainable rural livelihoods

by Jai Vipra
10th Apr 2018 · 4 min read
Technology

When a doctor and an engineer joined hands to build stethoscopes of the future

by Jai Vipra
12th Jan 2018 · 5 min read
Inclusion

This doctor-duo is providing high quality hearing aids to underprivileged children

by Jai Vipra
9th Jan 2018 · 5 min read
Arts

How art classes on Saturdays are helping disadvantaged schoolchildren in Mumbai

by Jai Vipra
29th Dec 2017 · 5 min read
Social Work

This movement is changing childcare for orphans in India

by Jai Vipra
22nd Dec 2017 · 6 min read
environment

These social entrepreneurs are making menstrual health affordable and sustainable

by Jai Vipra
13th Dec 2017 · 6 min read