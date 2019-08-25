Jasbeer Singh : Born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir and bought up in Jammu. Currently working as a software professional. Although he grew up with a dream of becoming a doctor, destiny landed him in the IT field. Traveling to different places and knowing different cultures always amused him. Reading and Writing poetry makes him what we call alive.





His debut book is "Walking with My Soul" a sum up of some poetry and story mix up. Inspired to write more books especially storybooks. A dream to touch many hearts along the globe.



