Jay Kantawala is the Founder of WIYO Travel and has over two decades of experience in the travel industry. He started his career in the travel industry in 1994 by joining the inbound division of Cox & Kings, where he served in Inbound & Outbound Leisure travel. In the year 2000, he moved on to Tata Internet Service Limited and was a part of the startup team to set up a travel portal. He was a part of the team developing one of the first travel portals in India and he then moved to SOTC to set up a domestic division under the leadership of Anil Rai.