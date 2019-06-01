EDITIONS
Login
Jitin Narang
Jitin Narang is COO at TechAhead Software www.techaheadcorp.com, a leading Mobile & Web Application Development company which helps brands to reach, connect and interact with their audience through web and mobile effectively.
Gadgets & Tools
Who Will Win the Tablet Wars?
by Jitin Narang
Share on
11th Jul 2012
· 5 min read
Mobile
How Do App Markets Stack Against Each Other? [Infographic]
Infographic about how do app Markets stack against each other.
by Jitin Narang
Share on
20th Apr 2012
· 1 min read
Mobile
Top 10 Windows Phone Apps That Rocked in Year 2011
by Jitin Narang
Share on
20th Jan 2012
· 5 min read