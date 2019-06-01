Joel John is a student of Symbiosis Center for Management studies. He has worked on a series of cryptocurrency related projects since its early days. Ranging from a full fledged exchange for altcoins to a research paper on enabling banking at the bottom of the pyramid, the past few years of his life have been spent in obsessing over reinventing financial systems to work for the larger good. He aims to put himself at the fine fine intersection of finance and technology and leveraging the two towards creating a better tomorrow.