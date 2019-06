Junaira Rahman is a Senior Associate at Samvād: Partners and works at the New Delhi of the Firm. Junaira works extensively in the areas of private equity and venture capital transactions, acquisitions and joint-ventures and general commercial laws. She has previously worked as an associate with Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, New Delhi and has been involved in a variety of dispute resolutions and commercial litigations in the regulatory, manufacturing and services sector.