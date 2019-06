Business Analyst Intern

Company Name :Lugelo Storybook





• Writing Epics, User Stories and Acceptance Criteria in an Agile environment.

• Documenting Business Requirements Document (BRD), Functional Requirements Document (FRD), Non-Functional Requirements Document (NFRD), System Requirements, Specification (SRS), Statement of Work (SOW) and Use Cases.

• Developing artefacts such as Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM), Wireframes, Mockups, and Workflow and State Models.

• Developing and managing MS Access and SQL Server database for Data Entry, Storage and generation of Reports to facilitate management decision making processes

