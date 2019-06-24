Learn : How to keep a Dream Journal.

Living the dream, or dreaming it?





Sounds confusing, right? As fascinating as it sounds, a lot number of the world’s population has the ability to remember their dreams and express them as a beautiful story when they wake up. Well, these people are not born geniuses and they use the age old discovered technique to help them remember their dreams and control their nightmares.





What’s the secret? Is it some voodoo or some nerve-wracking exercise for the brain? Let’s find out.









“Dream Journal”





The secret to remembering your own dreams is getting used to the art of writing a dream journal book.Have you ever dreamt of flying, or fantasized about an intense sexual experience and fail to remember it the next day? Well, take your dream journal and start writing them down! Such retroactive entries from a delightful insight into your personal relationships and involvements in the waking world.





Writing a dream journal is nothing but keeping a detailed track of your dreams on a regular basis, penning down the part of your dream that you remember, gradually leading you to the key psychological principles that form the backbone of your dream.





Why remember your dreams?





When you sleep, your unconscious mind is the controlling part of your brain. They not only create strange silhouettes but end up dreaming inventions of the future!





YES! Dreams can not only be mere occurrences but creative solutions to problems that your conscious mind fails to provide! These stories constitute as some of the most infamous dream journal stories and a boon to mankind.





Did you know?





Google was a product of Larry Page’s dream? Larry Page once feared being thrown out of his college because of a technical error. This anxiety fuelled a dream in which the internet could be stored on individual PCs. This kept him curious and he did the math for it, and boom, this led to the creation of Google!





A random dream filled with a crazy idea gave birth to Google. Had Larry not kept a track of his dream, we might not be privileged with the best search engine ever created in the history of digital evolution.





Why keep an online Dream Journal?





(1)Helps you carry your dreams with yourself





Every dream counts.Dreams are not restricted to your cozy nights on comfy beds.You might be waiting for someone at the metro and a quick nap turns into a dream worth noting. An online dream journal can be accessed from any device available to you and you can immediately note down your dream.





(2)Lets you Identify your dream symbols





Dream symbols are a reality check to make sure that you are indeed dreaming, and not facing them in reality. For instance, if you dream of inanimate objects flying in the sky are you falling off a cliff, there might be an added reason to it, which has been bothering your conscious brain for a longer time. Keeping a track of these dream symbols help you identify these traits and keeps your brains alarmed even with a regular dream, shouting: “Hey, it’s a dream”. This increases lucidity.









Key to becoming a lucid dreamer









Inculcating a habit of writing dream journal stories can get you to actually control them. This aspect where you can control your dreams is called “lucid dreaming”, a state of your mind that your conscious mind is aware that you are dreaming, but your subconscious can actually manipulate and control what happens in a dream.





What is a lucid dreamer?





A lucid dreamer is like a magician with a wand his hand, that can put a happy ending to a bad dream, and avoid nightmares. All you have to do is find the best dream journal app and start writing them at once.





Quick Tips: Start with an online dream journal





Keep writing:





Start writing about your dream the moment you wake up. You might forget parts of your dream after you wake up, or start moving around. Thus, to include every detail in your dream journal book, it is important to start writing immediately after waking up.

Include as many details as possible





It is not humanly possible to remember every detail about your dream, from the time to the place or the person that you were with. This may seem hard at first, but can be achieved with practice. Try to remember as much detail as possible, which eases out the interpretation of your dreams.





Compare your dream to your waking life





To compare your dream with your waking life, start writing a short summary of your daily routine. Then, write down about your dream the next morning, and compare it with your previous day’s events. Try to find which events of your waking life influenced your dreams. Conversely, also note how your dream affects your mood for the rest of the day, and find the dream symbols and highlight them.





Keeping a dream journal helps you monitor your sleep cycle, increase your mental stamina and gradually lets you monitor your thoughts and emotions, and get you to the roots of your troubled emotions. By continuing this process, you can monitor your dreams, thus prevent nightmares and bad dreams. Also, tracking down your dreams might as well lead you to new inventions, who knows.





Keep dreaming, keep writing and present your future self a priceless gift to ponder upon.