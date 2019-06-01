K.N.Krishna Swamy Writer, Social Entrepreneur & Corporate Change Therapist A discerning and long time student of Human Excellence and Corporate Leadership in particular, with over 25 yrs of experience in Learning & Applying Innovations, Change Management & Transformational Leadership… has been a Senior Corporate Consultant and Leadership Trainer for the last 16 years. Known for his power packed and innovative breakthrough leadership transformational workshops. A CEO’s Catalyst with a passion to inject Innovations & Disruptions for Total Enterprise Excellence… Has been a Guest Faculty Member for PG Courses for various Universities in the sphere of HR & Change Leadership Skills… Presently associated with his Mission…Deeksha Foundation, Center of Holistic Excellence, Karnataka ; engaged in the Leadership Development and Mentoring for enhancing the Enterprise Values ; offers Highly Innovative and Growth Driven Programs for Business Houses & Educational Institutions and is a NON-PROFIT MISSION, initiated to Help the Poor and under privileged section of society in the sphere of Education and Health, through the proceeds & professional fees from the corporate services offered by the Foundation.