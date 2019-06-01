With over 23 years of experience in Capacity building, Research, Project Management, Monitoring and evaluation, networking, stakeholder engagement and consulting, Kallan has an expertise in conducting training needs assessment (CNA), at the individual and institutional level, designing innovative methods, strategies and approaches to address the identified capacity needs. Planning and facilitating in-house and external trainings, monitoring and evaluation of training programmes in Health (Reproductive and Child Health, Sex and Sexuality , HIV & AIDS,) Education, Livelihoods, Natural Resources (agriculture, watersheds, livestock, ), Disaster Mgt., WASH (Water and sanitation Hygiene, animal welfare sectors in more than 20 states of India in either working directly at grassroots or providing strategic handholding support to the development organizations.