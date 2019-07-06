Founder of VidyarthiMitra.org.









Mr. Ravindra is an Electrical Engineer from Walchand College of Engg., an MBA from India’s then 3rd best, (now in top 10) JBIMS, Mumbai. He has done a 2-year GDMM (Graduate Diploma in Materials Management) course. He is an MIE (Member of Institute of Engineers, India). Mr. Ravindra is awarded the prestigious PADMA RATNA AWARD (Life Time Achievement Award for his work in the field of Education on 24.2.2019 at Hyderabad).





With his counseling students entered into IITs, IIMs, Top Medical Colleges and Other colleges in India in various streams.





He has counseled students with the entire process of securing admissions in worlds Top Universities in USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and all other major countries of the world.