Kanchana T.K., in about two decades of professional experience, has worked across the spectrum of businesses related to healthcare consulting and delivery, healthcare access and pharmaceuticals. She has worked across functions including public affairs, policy, and business verticals in India, Africa and Middle East. Kanchana has been a recipient of many awards including ‘Bloomberg-UTV Women in Leadership Award’, ‘Women at Work Leadership Award’ by Bloomberg-UTV, ‘WILL Choice Awards’ by WILL Forum and was invited to speak at the TEDx Symposium held in Pune. Passionate about gender diversity and associated with various forums, Kanchana has also co-authored the WILL mothers handbook.