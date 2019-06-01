EDITIONS
Kanchana TK
Kanchana T.K., in about two decades of professional experience, has worked across the spectrum of businesses related to healthcare consulting and delivery, healthcare access and pharmaceuticals. She has worked across functions including public affairs, policy, and business verticals in India, Africa and Middle East. Kanchana has been a recipient of many awards including ‘Bloomberg-UTV Women in Leadership Award’, ‘Women at Work Leadership Award’ by Bloomberg-UTV, ‘WILL Choice Awards’ by WILL Forum and was invited to speak at the TEDx Symposium held in Pune. Passionate about gender diversity and associated with various forums, Kanchana has also co-authored the WILL mothers handbook.

The Clan of the Crazies

Are you crazy enough to fight for what you believe in? Would you go crazy for the one thing that you want to change?
by Kanchana TK
10th Mar 2017 · 5 min read

Charlie’s Angels and a business block buster

The years of formatting and conditioning that happens to women leads them to lay great emphasis on the way they look and much lesser on the way they deliver.
by Kanchana TK
31st Jan 2017 · 4 min read