Until recently, Karthee served as Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures, investing in mobile, cloud, semiconductors, internet, consumer devices and services, healthcare, automotive and retail sectors. He has invested across US, India and Israel and built Qualcomm Ventures’ presence and team in Israel and India. He has served on the boards of companies like Waze (acquired by Google), Validity (acquired by Synaptics), Capillary Technologies, Portea, MayMyIndia and YourStory Media, among others.