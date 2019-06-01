Karthik Reddy is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, a leading early-stage seed/pre-series A fund based out of Mumbai, India. Blume is today one of India's leading early-stage funds, having invested along with leading angels and peer funds in about 50 startups since its inception in late 2010. Prior to Blume, Karthik was also an active angel investor through Mumbai Angels and continues to serve on a few boards for the group. Karthik's experiences range from financial services (American Express Bank, ABN Amro, Instinet) to media (the Times Group, India) across India and the US. Karthik has earned an MBA from the Wharton School (U Penn) and is an Engineering major from IIT, Roorkee.