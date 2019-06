Kartik Mandaville is the Founder and CEO of SpringRole. SpringRole is backed by notable investors such as Science and Bloomberg Beta and high profile angels like Gil Penchina and Mike Jones. Kartik also serves as the Senior Technical Advisor at Science Inc, Handstand (on-demand fitness trainers – funded by Reebok), Lenny (helps build one’s credit score), and Burst (electric toothbrushes on subscription).