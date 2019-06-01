Kartik is a Co-Founder and the Managing Partner of Aspada Investment Advisors and also acts as the fund advisor for the SONG Fund through Aspada Capital Advisors. Priorly, Kartik was with Lightspeed Venture Partners, a global venture capital firm with over $2 billion under management, where he was a founding member of the India office. Earlier, he was a management consultant with McKinsey and Company. Kartik is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He currently serves on the Boards of Be Well Hospitals, SV Agri, LEAF, Xamcheck, Capital Float, and Eye-Q Vision and previously served as a Board Observer on K-12 Techno Services. He is a Charter Member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).