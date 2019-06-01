EDITIONS
Kartik Srivatsa
Kartik is a Co-Founder and the Managing Partner of Aspada Investment Advisors and also acts as the fund advisor for the SONG Fund through Aspada Capital Advisors. Priorly, Kartik was with Lightspeed Venture Partners, a global venture capital firm with over $2 billion under management, where he was a founding member of the India office. Earlier, he was a management consultant with McKinsey and Company. Kartik is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He currently serves on the Boards of Be Well Hospitals, SV Agri, LEAF, Xamcheck, Capital Float, and Eye-Q Vision and previously served as a Board Observer on K-12 Techno Services. He is a Charter Member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).
Education

250 million students in 250 million classrooms: the future of school education in India

by Kartik Srivatsa
Share on
9th Jan 2016 · 7 min read
Resources

The FaaS track to reclaiming Indian agriculture

by Kartik Srivatsa
Share on
3rd Jun 2015 · 9 min read
In Depth

Move fast and join things: The dawn of full stack businesses in India

by Kartik Srivatsa
Share on
15th Apr 2015 · 4 min read