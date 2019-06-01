A graduate from University of East Anglia, United Kingdom and a Solicitor enrolled with the Law Society of England and Wales, Kaushal Shah in the present age is one of the prominent legal consultants. He is a broad-based corporate and international commercial lawyer. It is due to his extensive professional experience spanning over more than twenty years in Corporate, International Commercial Business and Trade Laws, Media Entertainment and Sports,Pvt Equity & VC Funds he is considered as an authority. His years of experience in a wide range of industries and markets combined with an integrated multidisciplinary approach broadens his capabilities and enhances his ability to identify, confront and resolve a variety of issues and concerns for his clients across the varied spectrum. Kaushal Shah is a highly ambitious and performance driven lawyer having extensive experience at delivering solutions to global clients on a wide range of complex legal issues. He has worked for Fortune500 corporations and international law firms.