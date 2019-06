Kavin Bharti Mittal is the Founder and CEO of Hike. In August 2016, Hike became the 10th Indian company to be valued at over $1 bn. Kavin also became the youngest Indian to create a company worth $1 bn in India at the age of 28. Hike has raised over $ 250 mn in capital from top tier investors such as Tencent, Foxconn, Tiger Global, SoftBank, Bharti, among others.